Boeing Might Build a Flying Boat. Is This a Reason to Buy Its Stock?

It's been four years since Boeing (NYSE: BA) sold its last C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft -- the second-biggest transport in the United States Air Force and, at a list price of $340 million, once one of Boeing's biggest moneymakers.But what if the Air Force were to ask Boeing to build it an even bigger transport? What if it asked Boeing to build it as a seaplane, one that could land anywhere with water and not be dependent upon runways? What would that mean for Boeing stock? Let's find out.This isn't just an idle question, because while Boeing's C-17 program might have ended, a new program to build a new airplane called the Liberty Lifter Seaplane could be just getting started.Continue reading