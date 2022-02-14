Boeing Online Parts Sales Exceed Pre-pandemic Levels

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company (BA), said on Monday that it has posted a steep rise in its online parts sales for 2021 to over $2 billion, better than its pre-pandemic sales, reflecting recovery from Covid-19.

The aerospace company's arm Boeing Distribution Inc. (Aviall) sold nearly 70,000 parts products through its portal in 2021. Out of which, reflecting a recovery in the airline industry, the commercial online sales orders were accounted for $1.5 billion.

Boeing Distribution's online revenue last year was 15 percent higher than pre-pandemic levels, while orders were 20 percent higher. The stronger sales came as the company rolled out new tools to improve the customer experience, including a new homepage, a live chat feature, and an online knowledge center.

The refreshed e-commerce parts website, which features over 0.5 million products, saw five million visits from 50 countries in 2021.