Boeing predicts wear and tear in the air

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Boeing wants to know if its planes are getting a little too rickety. The aerospace manufacturer is seeking to patent a system for "component fault prediction." Essentially, this system uses a prediction model to detect the likelihood that a vehicle component needs to be replaced, providing a recommendation for "addressing the predicted removal" of bad components.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel