Boeing Q3 Loss Narrows, Commercial Airplanes Revenues Drop; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Aerospace and defense major Boeing Co. reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net loss narrowed sharply, while it recorded an operating profit, compared to prior year's loss, amid lower expenses and higher revenues. Commercial Airplanes revenue, meanwhile, dropped from last year, despite higher deliveries.

In the morning trading on the NYSE, the shares were losing 3.64 percent, at $181.45.

Kelly Ortberg, Boeing president and chief executive officer, said, "Recent milestones, including certification of the 737-7 and 737-10 and selection to design and build the Navy's sixth-generation fighter aircraft, are important steps as we continue building on our progress. But we are not done. We remain focused on safety and quality as we redouble our efforts on Lean and disciplined execution to deliver on our commitments and build the durable performance our stakeholders expect."

In the quarter, net loss was $116 million or $0.26 per share, compared to prior year's loss of $5.339 billion or $7.14 per share.

Core loss per share was $0.34, compared to loss of $7.47 a year ago.

Earnings from operations was $354 million, compared to prior year's loss of $4.781 billion. Operating margins were 1.5 percent, compared to negative margin of 20.5 percent last year.

Core operating earnings were $204 million, compared to loss of $5.049 billion a year ago. Core operating margin was 0.8 percent, compared to negative margin of 21.7 percent a year earlier.

Total costs and expenses fell to $22.021 billion from prior year's $25.645 billion.

Revenues for the quarter grew 4 percent to $24.188 billion from $23.270 billion last year, primarily reflecting higher defense and services volume and less favorable commercial delivery mix.

Commercial Airplanes third-quarter revenue of $10.72 billion was down 3 percent year-over-year, while deliveries grew 1 percent 161 airplanes.

The 737 program continues to progress toward stabilized production of 47 per month, and the 787 program remains stable at a production rate of 8 per month.

Commercial Airplanes booked 300 net orders including orders from Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and Lufthansa.

Defense, Space & Security third quarter revenue was $7.95 billion, up 15 percent from last year, driven by higher volume.

Global Services third-quarter revenue of $5.57 billion grew 4 percent, also on higher volume.

Total company backlog at quarter end grew to $745 billion from $682.21 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Commercial Airplanes' backlog included over 6,300 airplanes valued at $611.83 billion, higher than $567.29 billion as of December 31.

Backlog at Defense, Space & Security grew to $101 billion, with 23 percent representing orders from customers outside the U.S.

Operating cash flow climbed 33 percent from last year to $1.50 billion, and free cash flow climbed to $0.46 billion from $0.24 billion.

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