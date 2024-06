Boeing Races to Catch SpaceX in Orbit -- But Has It Already Lost?

The International Space Station (ISS) orbits the Earth at an altitude of 250 miles. That doesn't sound like much. You can drive 250 miles in a cheap sedan in about four hours or take an hour-long flight (if that).It's taken Boeing (NYSE: BA) five years to reach the ISS, however. And when they finally arrived, they found SpaceX already got there four years ago.Boeing's first attempt to launch a Starliner spacecraft to ISS in 2019 ended in failure when an on-board clock error caused the spacecraft to fire its engines at the wrong time, putting it on a wrong course, and eventually requiring the spacecraft to come back to Earth without ever reaching its goal.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel