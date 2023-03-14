|
14.03.2023 16:42:00
Boeing Reaches Deal To Sell 78 Dreamliner Planes To Two Saudi Airlines
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) Tuesday announced a deal to sell 78 787 Dreamliners to two Saudi Arabian airlines.
The newly launched Riyadh Air, which is owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, will purchase 39 787-9s, with options for an additional 33 787-9s.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines will also increase its long-haul fleet with the selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners. The airlines is set to purchase 39 787s, with a further 10 options. The agreement will include both 787-9 and 787-10 models.
"The new airline reflects the ambitious vision of Saudi Arabia to be at the core of shaping the future of global air travel and be a true disrupter in terms of customer experience," said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.
"Riyadh Air's commitment to its customers will see the integration of digital innovation and authentic Saudi hospitality to deliver a seamless travel experience. By positioning the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourist and business travel to Saudi Arabia, our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world," Douglas said.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|14.03.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.03.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.23
|Boeing Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.03.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.23
|Boeing Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|185,50
|-5,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit über den Bankensektor: Dow gibt ab -- ATX beendet Handel mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- DAX letztendlich unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich ab. An der Wall Street ist zur Wochenmitte erneut ein Kurseinbruch zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten sich am Mittwoch erholen.