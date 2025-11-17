Boeing Says Ethiopian Airlines Commits To 11 More Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Co. (BA) announced Monday that Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's largest carrier, has committed to purchase 11 additional 737 MAX jets that will enable the airline to grow its regional and international networks and expand its Addis Ababa hub. The agreement was signed at the Dubai Airshow.

The carrier leverages the reliability, efficiency and range of its 737 MAX fleet on routes across Africa, the Middle East, India, and Southern Europe, where quick turnarounds and frequency are essential to meet passenger demand.

Ethiopian Airlines operates the largest Boeing airplane fleet in Africa and has the largest backlog of 737 MAXs, 777X and 787 Dreamliner airplanes on the continent.