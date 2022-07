Boeing Smokes Airbus at Farnborough Airshow

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The Farnborough Airshow returned last week, representing the biggest aviation industry event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Airbus (OTC: EADSY) typically use the biennial gathering to negotiate and announce major aircraft orders.Airbus had a quiet week, with few order announcements. Meanwhile, Boeing unveiled more than half a dozen deals, including an order for 100 737 MAX 10s from Delta Air Lines.Thanks to this order momentum, Boeing stock gained 7% last week, beating the market. But while the U.S. aerospace giant got an important win at Farnborough, it still faces immense challenges in the commercial aircraft market, mainly due to its inferior narrow-body jet portfolio relative to Airbus.