Boeing Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There's a powerful case for Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock. After all, despite its problems in recent years, it's still one of only two major players in commercial airplanes, it has a huge backlog, and it needs only to execute on its medium-term plans to leave the stock looking an excellent value at the current price. On the other hand, it hasn't been a good year for Boeing , and there's near-term risk around the stock. Does it all add up to make the stock a buy or a sell? Here's the lowdown.As the year began, the investment case was clear. The framework for how to think about the company was laid out in its investor conference in November 2022. Simply put, Boeing is aiming for $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) between 2025 and 2026. To get there, Boeing needs three things to happen by 2026:With a current market cap of around $120 billion, merely hitting the $10 billion FCF target would put Boeing at 12 times FCF in 2026 -- a highly attractive valuation that implies considerable upside for the stock. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel