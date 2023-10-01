|
01.10.2023 11:49:00
Boeing Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
There's a powerful case for Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock. After all, despite its problems in recent years, it's still one of only two major players in commercial airplanes, it has a huge backlog, and it needs only to execute on its medium-term plans to leave the stock looking an excellent value at the current price. On the other hand, it hasn't been a good year for Boeing, and there's near-term risk around the stock. Does it all add up to make the stock a buy or a sell? Here's the lowdown.As the year began, the investment case was clear. The framework for how to think about the company was laid out in its investor conference in November 2022. Simply put, Boeing is aiming for $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) between 2025 and 2026. To get there, Boeing needs three things to happen by 2026:With a current market cap of around $120 billion, merely hitting the $10 billion FCF target would put Boeing at 12 times FCF in 2026 -- a highly attractive valuation that implies considerable upside for the stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen
|12.09.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.23
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.23
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.23
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.08.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.07.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.06.23
|Boeing Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.01.23
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.12.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|03.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.11.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.10.22
|Boeing Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|12.09.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.09.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|28.08.23
|Boeing Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.08.23
|Boeing Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co.
|180,78
|0,11%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.