Boeing Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The recent results and share price movement in Boeing 's (NYSE: BA) stock help encapsulate its investment case. Despite myriad difficulties, including missing delivery targets on the 737 and continuing to lose money in its defense business, the stock is only down 2.5% over the last year. Also, it is up 41% since management outlined its medium-term plans on its investor day in November.So, what should investors think about the stock?Returning to the targets given in 2022, management said it aimed for $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the 2025/2026 time frame. To get there, the plan is to get all three segments generating significant operating cash flows by then, with Boeing commercial airplanes (BCA) generating $9 billion; Boeing defense, space & security (BDS) $3 billion; and Boeing global services (BGS) $2 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel