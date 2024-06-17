17.06.2024 10:21:00

Boeing Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Down more than 30% in 2024 alone, there's no doubt that value investors will be starting to circle Boeing's (NYSE: BA) stock. Indeed, there's a robust case for buying a company that's part of an effective duopoly with Airbus in the global wide-body and commercial narrow-body airplane market. On balance, is the stock a buy? Here's the lowdown.Boeing bulls accept that the company has had quality control issues but note that Boeing's indispensable role in the aviation industry continues. Despite delivery delays caused by the need to improve production quality in 2024, Boeing still has the potential to grow deliveries. Moreover, given the importance of volume growth on margin expansion to Boeing, hitting delivery targets can significantly increase Boeing commercial airplanes (BCA) margins and profits as it delivers on its backlog of 5,625 airplanes.In addition, management's free-cash-flow (FCF) target of $10 billion in 2025 to 2026 means the stock trades on just 11.1 times FCF in 2026 -- a startlingly cheap valuation for a stock with such a strong market position in a growing industry.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Boeing Co.mehr Analysen

12.06.24 Boeing Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
12.06.24 Boeing Buy UBS AG
11.06.24 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
03.06.24 Boeing Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.05.24 Boeing Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co. 165,02 -0,94% Boeing Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legen zum Wochenstart zu. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Montag in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen