Boeing Stock Has 31% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) has struggled for years with quality control and a debt-heavy balance sheet. One recent mishap, a blown-out door plug on a 737 Max 9 plane, led to a leadership change that will see CEO Dave Calhoun step down at the end of the year.Analysts at Citi remain optimistic that Boeing can turn things around in the long run, although they noted on Thursday that there are no easy fixes for the company's problems. Citi maintained a buy rating on the stock but lowered its price target from $263 to $252 to reflect Boeing 's ongoing problems. That lower price target still represents an upside of about 31% over the next 12 months or so.The crux of Citi's argument for buying Boeing stock rests on the fact that the company has only two major competitors and that demand for commercial jets remains robust. Boeing competes with Airbus and Embraer for aircraft orders from the world's airlines.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel