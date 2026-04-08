Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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08.04.2026 23:05:00
Boeing Stock Is Down 14% Since Earnings: Is the Market Pricing In Turnaround Risk or Creating a Buy Opportunity?
Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock has significant potential, backed by a $682 billion backlog, including more than $560 billion at Boeing Commercial Airplanes. The backlog supports future growth, and with the company set to ramp up deliveries of its key narrow-body 737 MAX aircraft this year, its turnaround is underway. That said, the stock has notably underperformed the S&P 500 index since its earnings report on Jan. 27.Potential is one thing, and realizing it is another. There's no doubt that if Boeing executes well on its backlog, its stock could move meaningfully higher. Let's put it this way: Before the high-profile 737 MAX crashes (which led to its grounding) occurred in late 2018 and the spring of 2019, Boeing was a business generating $13.7 billion in free cash flow (FCF).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|13 400,00
|3,55%
|Boeing Co.
|185,20
|-0,90%