Time Aktie

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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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31.10.2026 20:15:00

Boeing Stock Slumps Again; Time to Buy or Throw in the Towel?

Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock delivered another double-digit one-day drop that investors have, unfortunately, gotten used to over the past decade. In a nutshell, management told investors probably the last two things they would have wanted to hear. Production targets on the narrow-body 737 MAX have been pushed out, as have free cash flow (FCF) projections.

As a result, it's no surprise that a slew of Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. Still, what should investors do now?

I won't sugarcoat matters; this was a disappointing update from Boeing. Moreover, the company faces a significant risk event in 2027 related to certification of the wide-body 777X. Still, on balance, I think there's a good case for buying the stock, provided you can handle potential volatility.

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Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 11 830,00 2,51% Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Boeing Co. 153,52 0,17% Boeing Co.

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