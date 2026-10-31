Boeing Stock Slumps Again; Time to Buy or Throw in the Towel?

Boeing (NYSE: BA) stock delivered another double-digit one-day drop that investors have, unfortunately, gotten used to over the past decade. In a nutshell, management told investors probably the last two things they would have wanted to hear. Production targets on the narrow-body 737 MAX have been pushed out, as have free cash flow (FCF) projections.

As a result, it's no surprise that a slew of Wall Street analysts lowered their price targets on the stock. Still, what should investors do now?

I won't sugarcoat matters; this was a disappointing update from Boeing. Moreover, the company faces a significant risk event in 2027 related to certification of the wide-body 777X. Still, on balance, I think there's a good case for buying the stock, provided you can handle potential volatility.

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