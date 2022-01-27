|
27.01.2022 14:22:00
Boeing Stumbles Again With Big Q4 Loss
Boeing (NYSE: BA) has disappointed investors and customers repeatedly in recent years. Just since the beginning of 2019, the majority of its major revenue-generating aircraft and defense programs have experienced significant setbacks.Investors got more of the same on Wednesday, when Boeing reported its fourth-quarter results. The aerospace giant recorded a massive quarterly loss and offered subpar guidance for 2022.Boeing posted revenue of $14.8 billion for the fourth quarter, down from $15.3 billion a year earlier. This missed even the most pessimistic analysts' estimates by a wide margin. In 2018 -- before the 737 MAX grounding and the COVID-19 pandemic -- the company generated over $28 billion of revenue in the fourth quarter.Continue reading
