|
06.04.2022 17:00:00
Boeing to Release First-Quarter Results on April 27
CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27.
President and Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian West will discuss the results and company outlook during a conference call that day at 10:30 a.m. ET.
The event will be webcast at: http://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HR9RFWnF
The event can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-336-4436 within the U.S. and by dialing 234-720-6984 outside of the U.S. The passcode for both is 3750106.
Individuals should check the webcast site prior to the session to ensure their computers can access the audio stream and slide presentation. Instructions for obtaining the required free downloadable software will be posted on the site.
The Boeing news release and presentation materials will be posted to the Investors section of www.boeing.com prior to the event.
Contact
Investor Relations: 312-544-2140
Communications: media@boeing.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-to-release-first-quarter-results-on-april-27-301518387.html
SOURCE Boeing
