Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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10.08.2026 16:05:47
Boeing To Sell Wisk, Insitu And SkyGrid To Archer, Take Stake In EVTOL Maker
(RTTNews) - Boeing Co. (BA) said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its Wisk Aero, SkyGrid and Insitu subsidiaries to Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR), while also taking a stake in the eVTOL company and entering a technology collaboration.
The deal will combine Boeing's autonomous flight, airspace intelligence and unmanned aircraft businesses with Archer's AI foundation model for aerospace and defense, called ZEE, to create what the companies called an end-to-end physical AI platform.
Wisk, SkyGrid and Insitu have nearly two million combined flight hours. Wisk has designed and flown six generations of eVTOL aircraft. SkyGrid provides air traffic management software. Insitu designs and manufactures uncrewed aircraft systems used in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.
Under the arrangement, Boeing will retain access to Wisk core autonomous flight technology for its current and next-generation commercial and defense aircraft.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026. Terms of the deal and size of Boeing's stake were not disclosed.
On the NYSE, shares of Boeing are currently losing 0.81 percent, changing hands at $232.52.
Shares of Archer Aviation are trading 13.22 percent higher at $6.33 on the NYSE.
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Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|07.08.26
|Boeing Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Boeing Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Boeing Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.08.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.08.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Archer Aviation
|4,84
|0,83%
|Boeing Co.
|202,15
|-0,66%
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