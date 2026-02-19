Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
|
19.02.2026 06:42:06
Boeing: Vietnam Airlines Finalizes Order For 50 737 MAX Airplanes
(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) said Vietnam Airlines has finalized its first Boeing single-aisle order for 50 737 MAX airplanes. Vietnam Airlines currently operates 17 787 Dreamliners, serving regional and international routes between Vietnam and Europe. The addition of the 737-8 will enable Vietnam Airlines' domestic and regional route growth plans. Together, the 737 MAX and 787 deliver 20-25% fuel-use improvement compared to the airplanes they replace.
The 737-8 can carry up to 200 passengers depending on configuration with a range of up to 3,500 nautical miles for the airline's short- and medium-haul network expansion.
At last close, Boeing shares were trading at $238.93, down 2.09%.
