Firefly Aerospace Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41ENY / ISIN: US31816X1063
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09.06.2026 21:44:12
Boeing vs. Firefly Aerospace: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The aerospace market is witnessing a split between established giants regaining their footing and agile newcomers reaching for the stars. Choosing between Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) and Firefly Aerospace depends on your appetite for legacy recovery versus speculative growth.Boeing remains an essential pillar of global travel and national security, while Firefly focuses on the rapid deployment of small satellites and lunar missions. Comparing them involves looking at Boeing's massive manufacturing scale against Firefly's rapid revenue expansion from a much smaller financial base.Boeing serves a massive global market through its commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space divisions. For 2025, U.S. government contracts accounted for nearly 35% of total revenue, which includes sales to foreign allies. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk among defense stocks, as a change in government priorities could impact the bottom line.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Firefly Aerospace Incorporation
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Firefly Aerospace präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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18.03.26
|Ausblick: Firefly Aerospace legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)