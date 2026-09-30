Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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30.09.2026 17:58:01
Boeing vs. GE Aerospace: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Deciding between a turnaround play and a specialized leader requires a close look at the fundamentals. We compare Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) to see which stock fits you.
Boeing remains a primary force in the global aerospace and defense markets, while GE Aerospace was spun off from the old GE in 2024 to focus entirely on aviation engines and systems. Both companies are vital to the future of travel, yet they currently present very different financial profiles for everyday investors.
Boeing designs, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems across 150 countries. It relies heavily on a small group of airline customers and the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and NASA. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially as it integrates new fuselage operations following its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems.
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Nachrichten zu Boeing Co.
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20:04
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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16:02
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
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30.09.26
|ROUNDUP: Boeing sticht Northrop bei neuem Kampfjet-Auftrag aus (dpa-AFX)
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30.09.26
|Pentagon awards Boeing $20bn contract for Navy stealth fighter jet (Financial Times)
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29.09.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Dienstagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|Boeing-Aktie kämpft mit Softwareproblem: Was die Zulassungsverzögerung für Anleger bedeutet (dpa-AFX)
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29.09.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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29.09.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones am Dienstagmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|30.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|30.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|12 530,00
|-0,71%
|Boeing Co.
|166,40
|1,13%
|General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|63 200,00
|-1,98%
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