Boeing vs. GE Aerospace: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Deciding between a turnaround play and a specialized leader requires a close look at the fundamentals. We compare Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) to see which stock fits you.

Boeing remains a primary force in the global aerospace and defense markets, while GE Aerospace was spun off from the old GE in 2024 to focus entirely on aviation engines and systems. Both companies are vital to the future of travel, yet they currently present very different financial profiles for everyday investors.

Boeing designs, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems across 150 countries. It relies heavily on a small group of airline customers and the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and NASA. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially as it integrates new fuselage operations following its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems.

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