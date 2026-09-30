Boeing Aktie

Boeing für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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30.09.2026 17:58:01

Boeing vs. GE Aerospace: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Deciding between a turnaround play and a specialized leader requires a close look at the fundamentals. We compare Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) to see which stock fits you.

Boeing remains a primary force in the global aerospace and defense markets, while GE Aerospace was spun off from the old GE in 2024 to focus entirely on aviation engines and systems. Both companies are vital to the future of travel, yet they currently present very different financial profiles for everyday investors.

Boeing designs, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems across 150 countries. It relies heavily on a small group of airline customers and the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and NASA. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially as it integrates new fuselage operations following its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 12 530,00 -0,71% Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Boeing Co. 166,40 1,13% Boeing Co.
General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 63 200,00 -1,98% General Electric Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs

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