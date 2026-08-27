Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
27.08.2026 23:01:01
Boeing vs. Joby Aviation: Which Airplane Manufacturing Stock Promises High-Flying Profits?
Investors looking at the future of flight face a choice between a legacy giant and a disruptive newcomer. Choosing between Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) depends on your appetite for risk.Boeing remains an essential provider of commercial jets and defense systems globally. Joby Aviation is building an electric air taxi service designed to bypass urban traffic. Comparing them means weighing a massive, recovering manufacturer against a high-growth start-up that is still working to bring its primary product to the mass market.Boeing develops and services commercial airplanes and defense products for customers in over 150 countries, positioning it as a titan among industrial stocks. Its primary buyers include major commercial airlines and the U.S. government, specifically NASA and the Department of Defense. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc
Analysen zu Aviation Holdings Group Inc
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|14 210,00
|0,85%
|Boeing Co.
|180,04
|-1,07%
|Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|6,15
|0,00%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach NVIDIA-Bilanz: ATX letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte kräftig ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich etwas nach oben. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Donnerstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.