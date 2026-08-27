Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

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27.08.2026 23:01:01

Boeing vs. Joby Aviation: Which Airplane Manufacturing Stock Promises High-Flying Profits?

Investors looking at the future of flight face a choice between a legacy giant and a disruptive newcomer. Choosing between Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) depends on your appetite for risk.Boeing remains an essential provider of commercial jets and defense systems globally. Joby Aviation is building an electric air taxi service designed to bypass urban traffic. Comparing them means weighing a massive, recovering manufacturer against a high-growth start-up that is still working to bring its primary product to the mass market.Boeing develops and services commercial airplanes and defense products for customers in over 150 countries, positioning it as a titan among industrial stocks. Its primary buyers include major commercial airlines and the U.S. government, specifically NASA and the Department of Defense. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 14 210,00 0,85% Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Boeing Co. 180,04 -1,07% Boeing Co.
Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs 6,15 0,00% Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs

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