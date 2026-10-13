Boeing Aktie

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WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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13.10.2026 21:52:02

Boeing vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The aerospace market is at a crossroads between commercial recovery and defense modernization. Investors must decide if The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) or Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) offers the better path for long-term growth today.

Boeing dominates commercial aviation and defense, while Lockheed Martin is a premier pure-play defense contractor. Comparing them reveals a choice between a high-stakes turnaround and a steady, dividend-paying stalwart. Both are essential to global infrastructure but offer very different risk and reward profiles for your portfolio.

Boeing serves a global market, providing commercial airplanes and defense systems as one of the largest industrial stocks in the world. The company relies heavily on the U.S. government, specifically the Department of Defense and NASA, while also maintaining critical relationships with commercial airlines in China. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially given its recent acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems, which forced Boeing to support competitors like Airbus (OTC:EADSF).

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 12 840,00 1,99% Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Boeing Co. 166,52 -1,95% Boeing Co.
Lockheed Martin Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh 41 180,00 0,34% Lockheed Martin Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
Lockheed Martin Corp. 449,80 -1,81% Lockheed Martin Corp.

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