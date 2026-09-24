Boeing Aktie

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WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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24.09.2026 23:27:01

Boeing vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Essential U.S. Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The aerospace market is navigating a complex recovery, leaving investors to choose between a commercial giant and a defense powerhouse. Deciding between Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) requires a look at stability versus turnaround potential.

Boeing serves both the commercial and defense markets, though its iconic passenger jets define its public profile. Lockheed Martin focuses almost exclusively on security and high-tech defense systems. Comparing these two giants requires weighing the high-growth aspirations of commercial flight against the reliable, contract-driven nature of government defense spending.

Boeing is a global aerospace giant and a major player among defense stocks, manufacturing both commercial and military aircraft. The company serves customers in over 150 nations, with a business split across commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space technology. It relies on major commercial airlines and the U.S. government, specifically the Department of Defense and NASA, for the bulk of its revenue. Boeing also provides services to Airbus (OTC:EADSF) following its acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co. 174,00 0,64% Boeing Co.
Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 13 210,00 -1,05% Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Lockheed Martin Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh 42 380,00 0,62% Lockheed Martin Corp Cert Deposito Arg Repr 1 Sh
Lockheed Martin Corp. 454,60 -1,22% Lockheed Martin Corp.

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