Boeing Aktie

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WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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15.09.2026 22:18:01

Boeing vs. Redwire: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

The aerospace market is evolving as legacy giants face nimble newcomers. Choosing between the industrial scale of The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and the specialized technology of Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) depends on your appetite for risk.

Boeing remains a global titan in commercial aviation and defense, while Redwire focuses on space infrastructure and autonomous systems. While both operate in the aerospace sector, they cater to different ends of the market. Investors often compare them to decide between established recovery plays and high-growth space ventures.

Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems. It derives a significant portion of its revenue from a limited number of commercial airline customers and the U.S. government. Boeing is a titan in the commercial aviation and defense stocks arena. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 13 830,00 -0,79% Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
Boeing Co. 182,12 0,45% Boeing Co.
Redwire Corp Registered Shs 9,29 -0,43% Redwire Corp Registered Shs

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