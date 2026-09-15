Boeing Aktie
WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058
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15.09.2026 22:18:01
Boeing vs. Redwire: Which Aerospace Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
The aerospace market is evolving as legacy giants face nimble newcomers. Choosing between the industrial scale of The Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) and the specialized technology of Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) depends on your appetite for risk.
Boeing remains a global titan in commercial aviation and defense, while Redwire focuses on space infrastructure and autonomous systems. While both operate in the aerospace sector, they cater to different ends of the market. Investors often compare them to decide between established recovery plays and high-growth space ventures.
Boeing develops, manufactures, and services commercial airplanes, defense products, and space systems. It derives a significant portion of its revenue from a limited number of commercial airline customers and the U.S. government. Boeing is a titan in the commercial aviation and defense stocks arena. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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Analysen zu Boeing Co.
|14.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.09.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.09.26
|Boeing Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|11.08.26
|Boeing Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.04.25
|Boeing Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|24.01.25
|Boeing Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.10.24
|Boeing Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Boeing Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|13 830,00
|-0,79%
|Boeing Co.
|182,12
|0,45%
|Redwire Corp Registered Shs
|9,29
|-0,43%