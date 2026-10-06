Space Exploration Technologies Corporation Aktie

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A42DG1 / ISIN: CA8459291081

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06.10.2026 17:20:02

Boeing vs. Space Exploration Technologies: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between an established titan like Boeing (NYSE:BA) and a high-growth disruptor like Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX)requires balancing historical market dominance with the potential of the new space economy.

Boeing remains a foundational player in global travel and national security, while Space Exploration Technologies has revolutionized launch costs and satellite communications. These two companies are frequently compared because they compete for massive government contracts and define the technological limits of modern aerospace engineering.

Boeing operates as a primary manufacturer of commercial jetliners and a major contractor for global military and space systems. The company generates significant revenue from a limited number of commercial airline customers and the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense and NASA. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, particularly among defense stocks where budget shifts can impact long-term programs. Beyond its domestic ties, Boeing maintains long-standing relationships in China, though trade volatility sometimes causes delivery pauses.

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