Boeing Aktie

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WKN: 850471 / ISIN: US0970231058

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10.11.2026 07:28:54

Boeing's Commercial Airplanes Division Reportedly To Cut 5% Of Workforce

(RTTNews) - The Boeing Company's (BA) commercial airplane division plans to reduce its workforce by 5% as the aircraft manufacturer adjusts production schedules amid ongoing challenges in increasing jet output, Reuters reported citing an internal memo to employees by Stephanie Pope, head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"As shared in our third-quarter earnings, we ?need to reset the pace of our production rate ramps to provide our factories ?and supply chain partners additional time to achieve stability. Adjusting our production schedules ?and reducing aircraft output puts us in an overstaffed position," Pope reportedly said in the memo.

The execution of the plan is said to be through employee attrition and involuntary layoffs, with notices expected to begin in December at the earliest.

According to the company's website, Boeing's commercial airplane division had 50,494 employees as of December 2025.

On the NYSE, Boeing shares closed down 0.59% at $172.38 on Monday.

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Boeing Co. 154,44 0,53% Boeing Co.

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