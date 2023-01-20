|
20.01.2023 23:21:00
Boeing's Exceptional Start to 2023 Waves a Green Flag at Investors
Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) has had its fair share of bad news over the last few years, but its latest deliveries report can't be construed in any other way but positively. It's the kind of news flow that can change the narrative around the stock and lead to significant rerating by a skeptical market. Here's what happened and why it matters.I'll get to the numbers quickly, but it's important to note why a delivery ramp is crucial for the stock. It's not just a question of booking more revenue per se. The fact is that ramping production is a critical factor in generating margin expansion. In other words, more of the revenue turns into profit. This is because Boeing can reduce its unit cost of production as it delivers more planes. A production ramp is also critically important because it demonstrates that the company and its suppliers are slowly overcoming the supply chain issues that caused production shortfalls in 2022. To illustrate this fact and the details of the fourth quarter, I've collated a table of quarterly deliveries (for its key programs) through 2022. In addition, I've included the assumptions management made for 2023 and 2025/2026 to meet its target of $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) in the 2025/2026 time frame. As a reminder, Boeing wasn't approved to deliver its wide-body 787s by the Federal Aviation Administration in the first half of 2022. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Green Ltd.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Green Ltd.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen in Grün -- ATX geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Vor dem Wochenende wagten sich die Anleger an der Wall Street aus der Reserve. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten im Freitagshandel Zuwächse. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.