Boeing's Future Depends on These 3 Things

Boeing (NYSE: BA) needs to start generating more cash, and management set out a plan for doing so during its investor day conference in November. Breaking out each of its business segments, the airplane maker showed how much each one needs to contribute to revenue. This plan highlights the importance of each segment in meeting management's target of $10 billion in free cash flow (FCF) by 2025 or 2026.Here's a look at why that figure matters so much to Boeing and its investors right now -- and what each segment has to do to get there.As a reminder, Boeing's debt ballooned and its FCF collapsed due to the grounding of the 737 MAX as well as pandemic-related lockdowns. Reaching its new FCF goals would help Boeing significantly reduce its $57 billion in long-term debt (or $39.8 billion net) that it currently holds.