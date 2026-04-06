Vietnam Aktie
WKN DE: A0J2ZW / ISIN: KYG9361X1043
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06.04.2026 21:15:00
Boeing's Record Backlog and New Vietnam Orders Signal Demand Is Not the Problem
Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) have struggled to take off of late. The stock is down more than 4% so far this year, despite improving financials, a huge backlog, and growth in orders in Asia.Any of those factors would normally be enough to send the aerospace and defense company's shares soaring, but there's one constant that continues to add turbulence to the stock: the company's quality-control issues.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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