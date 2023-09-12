Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 09:44:53

BOELS TOPHOLDING B.V - BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: NO STAB Notice

[7/9/2023]

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

[BOELS TOPHOLDING B.V]

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

NO STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 7/9/2023 BNP Paribas (contact: Stanford Hartman telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Securities

Issuer: BOELS TOPHOLDING B.V
Guarantor(s) (if any): n/a
Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 400m
Description:  6.25 15FEB2029
Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS, ABN AMRO, ING, JP MORGAN, RABOBANK

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

 


