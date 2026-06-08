Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
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08.06.2026 20:05:00
BofA sees ‘red flags’ in the U.S. stock market. Here’s what to buy now.
Most investors who pile into the S&P 500 in 2026 think they own the entire stock market. What they actually own is nothing more than a heavy bet on Big Tech — and right now, that bet has run its course.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MarketWatch
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