Bank of America Aktie
WKN: 858388 / ISIN: US0605051046
|
02.03.2026 20:03:00
BofA Survey: AI Bubble Just Became the Biggest Worry for Credit Investors
Right now, one of the biggest debates in the stock market is this: Are artificial intelligence (AI) stocks overvalued? A new survey of institutional credit investors from Bank of America sheds some light on this debate.According to Bloomberg reporting from Tuesday, Feb. 24, research from BofA strategists found that 23% of investment-grade credit investors say "the threat of an AI bubble" is their biggest concern. That's up from 9% in December 2025.Let's look at why this credit investor survey could be bad news for AI stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!