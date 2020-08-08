BOGO and 'Get the Row:' Alaska launches BOGO sale for travel systemwide

SEATTLE, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines is launching a two-day "Buy One, Get One" sale for travel to 100+ destinations. From the West Coast to sunny Florida, Mexico and everywhere in between, travelers who purchase a main cabin fare can get a second ticket on the same itinerary for just the taxes and fees, for travel Aug. 7 through Oct. 31. With this sale, Alaska is encouraging travelers to BOGO and 'Get the Row' to themselves.

"As our guests begin to make decisions on when flying feels right to them, we're looking for new and creative ways to show that our care is always there," said Sangita Woerner, Alaska Airlines' senior vice president of marketing and guest experience. "With this BOGO sale and blocked middle seats through October, guests can get an entire row to themselves, which we hope brings even greater peace of mind. There's nothing better than helping people reconnect with family and friends, get outdoors or relax and recharge safely, for a great deal."

Alaska is adding even more layers of safety to keep guests and employees safe when they are ready to fly, from the time they arrive at the airport to their destinations and beyond. As part of nearly 100 Next-Level Care safety measures, Alaska is:

Extending physical distancing on board for fall travel with blocked middle seats on all mainline flights and reduced capacity on regional flights through Oct. 31 .

Strengthening face mask policies, including:

Requiring all guests over the age of two to wear a mask or face covering, with no exceptions. If a traveler does not wear a mask, they will not be allowed to fly. This policy applies to anywhere Alaska conducts business – at ticket counters, gate areas and inflight.

conducts business – at ticket counters, gate areas and inflight.

In late June, Alaska empowered its flight attendants to issue a final notice to any guest – in the form of a yellow card handed to them – who repeatedly disregards or disobeys the requirement to wear a mask or face covering. If a guest still does not comply after that warning, their travel with Alaska will be suspended immediately instead of undergoing a review process.

In late June, Alaska empowered its flight attendants to issue a final notice to any guest – in the form of a yellow card handed to them – who repeatedly disregards or disobeys the requirement to wear a mask or face covering. If a guest still does not comply after that warning, their travel with Alaska will be suspended immediately instead of undergoing a review process.

Continuing enhanced cabin cleaning procedures that exceed CDC guidelines, including cleaning between flights, using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers for a next-level clean.

that exceed CDC guidelines, including cleaning between flights, using electrostatic disinfectant sprayers for a next-level clean. Extending flexible travel policies, with Peace of Mind waivers that allow for no change or cancellation fees for flights booked by Sept. 8 , if travelers' plans should change.

For the BOGO sale, tickets must be purchased by 11:59 PM (PT) on Aug. 9, 2020, for travel between Aug. 7 and Oct. 31, 2020. To get the row, select seats when purchasing. Day of week and other restrictions apply. View complete terms and conditions at alaskaair.com/GETTHEROW.

