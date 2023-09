Bogus war on the motorist is sign of Tory desperation | Sadiq Khan

I welcome robust discussion, but this obsession with Ulez is an attempt to sow discord and divisionLondon’s ultra-low emission zone expanded to the Greater London boundary on 29 August – making it the largest clean air zone in the world. Five million more Londoners will now breathe cleaner air – helping to prevent early deaths, protect children growing up with stunted lungs and reduce serious health issues such as asthma, cancer and dementia.Nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day already meet the strict emissions standards and their drivers will not have to pay the charge, but will see the benefits of cleaner air. The Ulez will also help to tackle climate change and congestion. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel