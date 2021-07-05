Bold Capital Enterprise Ltd. reports results of its annual general and special meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW./

MONTREAL, July 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Bold Capital Enterprise Ltd. ("Bold" and the "Corporation") (TSXV: BOLD.P) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation's management information circular ("Circular") dated May 26, 2021 were approved at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on June 29, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Mallette LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Corporation and the incumbent members of the board of directors, being Peter Rona, Nabil Ishak, John Paradias and Edward Ierfino, were elected.

In addition to the above, disinterested shareholders of the Corporation voted in favour of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing the certain changes needed to transition to the TSX Venture Exchange's Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies that became effective as at January 1, 2021 ("Policy 2.4"):

ratifying certain amendments to the Corporation's stock option plan;

removing the consequences associated with the Corporation not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date; and

authorizing the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation's escrow agreement.

Please refer to the Corporation's news release dated May 28, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

About Bold Capital Enterprises Ltd.

The Corporation is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and is a capital pool company listed on the TSXV. The Corporation has no commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. For further information please see all relevant documents, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

