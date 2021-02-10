Bold People-Centric Approach Wins Carebook Top Employer Award for 2nd Year in a Row

MONTREAL, Feb. 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - For the 2nd year in a row, Montreal-based Carebook Technologies (TSXV: CRBK), has been recognized as one of Montréal's Top Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc., the organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 employers competition. Carebook CEO, Pascale Audette was thrilled with the news: ''We put a lot of priority on keeping our employees happy and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic'', she says of the fast-growing tech company, which creates engaging, customer-centric digital solutions for pharmacies, insurance providers, governments, and employers.

Audette, who has an established track record of building strong teams for fast-growing start-ups, understands the power of putting people first, both from a product-development and a team-building perspective: ''We build teams and businesses around our own values of respect for individuals, honesty, inclusivity and a strong work ethic that keeps strong individuals retained as they are challenged, encouraged to learn and grow in their careers'', she says.

That means not only creating a cheerful, comfortable workplace, but also making sure that everyone on the team gets a voice. Once a month, management gathers feedback from each team member via anonymous, private web-based surveys. Then they listen, and act.

"We keep moving with the rhythm of the company," says Stephanie Saheb, Vice President of Operations. "We value people's ideas. We never get complacent when it comes to keeping employees happy."

The Carebook team has been extra vigilant with everyone working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. "The most important thing for me was having a flexible schedule," says Marc-André Jacques, a Product Manager at Carebook. "We have an unwritten rule that you shouldn't book meetings before 9.30am or after 4pm. They recognize that people have lives outside the office."

Apart from the flexible hours, Carebook has launched several initiatives that help address issues that may arise from working at home - including productivity, health and wellness. Employees are receiving $50 per month for productivity/wellness allowance that can be spent on meditation lessons, yoga lessons, exercise equipment and ergonomic equipment among other things.

"Carebook has also introduced a twice-weekly, 30 minute break that's called a "movement moment" It is an extension of the lunch hour and employees can use that time to pursue a wellness activity of their choosing," says Stephanie Saheb, Vice President of Operations.

There is no doubt that the company's bold vision of ''building the future of care'' also plays a part in attracting and retaining qualified talent to find solutions for its clients. ''We're at the frontier of developing customer-facing digital health solutions for leading global health companies, and the team feels really committed to our mission of making the health journey better for everyone'', says Carebook's CEO.

The prestigious Montréal's Top Employers competition Montréal's Top Employers (2021) , which recognizes companies that offer exceptional places to work, uses several selection criteria, including physical workplace, work atmosphere and employee communications. All of these are key to Carebook's success in achieving high employee satisfaction and retention rates, a feat not easily attained in the ultra-competitive tech sector.

Having grown from a small group of 5 employees 5 years ago to over 50+ employees as of early 2021, the company employs a diverse team including experts in health, research, programming and development, marketing and human engagement. 2020 was a milestone year for Carebook as it became a public company in October listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. They are always on the lookout for people who want to be part of a dynamic team that's building solutions and empowering people to take control of their health and wellness.

About Montréal's Top Employers

Started in 2006, Montréal's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

About Carebook Technologies

Carebook creates creates engaging, customer-centric digital solutions for pharmacies, insurance providers, governments, and employers. From a foundation of health expertise and a core, "people-first" philosophy, Carebook offers turn-key, modular, connected systems that can be white-labeled to increase revenue, engagement, and health outcomes. Learn more at carebook.com

