Genius Sports Aktie
WKN DE: A3CNLH / ISIN: GG00BMF1JR16
06.01.2026 08:04:00
Bold Prediction: Genius Sports Is About to Explode Higher. Here's the Smoking Gun.
Bettors who visit the counter to place sports wagers and those who do so on mobile apps know the industry's consumer-facing brands, including DraftKings and FanDuel, among others. Many of those same bettors aren't aware of what goes on behind the scenes.That's where pick-and-shovel companies like Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) come in. Genius isn't in the business of booking bets, but it is essential in that process. Part of a sports betting data duopoly with rival Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), Genius provides critical data to sportsbooks.Said another way, all those in-game and micro wagers and parlays that bettors love are made possible by companies like Genius and Sportradar.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
