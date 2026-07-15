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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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15.07.2026 15:05:00
Bold Prediction: Here's What a $5,000 Investment in SpaceX Will Be Worth in 10 Years
At this point, if you had invested in Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) on its opening day, when the stock ended its first day on the market at about $160 a share, your investment would be in the red. SpaceX has fallen over 13% since June 12.And under a modest set of assumptions, the next 10 years could push the stock even lower.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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