Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
12.02.2026 17:43:29
Bold Prediction: Joby Aviation Is About to Soar. Here's Why.
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY), a developer of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, hasn't generated impressive gains since its market debut four and a half years ago. However, I believe this eVTOL maker's stock could soar this year for three simple reasons.Image source: Joby Aviation.First, Joby's S4 eVTOLs are faster and more energy-efficient than other eVTOLs because they use tilt-rotor propellers, which rotate between lifting and cruising modes. Other eVTOLs -- including Archer Aviation's (NYSE: ACHR) Midnight -- rely on separate propellers for lifting and cruising, making them heavier and increasing their drag. That key difference could help Joby pull ahead of Archer in the nascent eVTOL market and replace traditional helicopters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: Joby Aviation stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)