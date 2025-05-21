Bollore Aktie
WKN: 875558 / ISIN: FR0000039299
|
21.05.2025 18:15:46
Bolloré : Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2025
BOLLORÉ
PRESS RELEASE
May 21, 2025
Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2025
All resolutions were passed with 96% of votes or more
Final dividend of €0.06 to be paid on June 12, 2025
Cancellation of 22.7 million shares
The Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE was held on May 21, 2025, chaired by Cyrille Bolloré.
All the resolutions presented during the Combined General Meeting of Bolloré SE were adopted with between 95.90% and 99.99% of the votes cast, representing 94.56% of the total votes.
The Ordinary General Meeting approved the payment of a total dividend of €0.08 per share, up 14%, representing a final dividend of €0.06 per share after the payment of the interim dividend of €0.02 per share in September 2024.
Among the resolutions put to the vote at the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2025, the shareholders also approved the reappointment of Cyrille Bolloré, Yannick Bolloré, Cédric de Bailliencourt, Chantal Bolloré, Sébastien Bolloré, Virginie Courtin, François Thomazeau and Bolloré Participations SE as directors.
The Board of Directors of Bolloré SE, which met following the Combined General Meeting, decided to cancel 22,734,942 Bolloré SE shares purchased under the share buyback program (0.80% of the share capital).
The presentation shown during the General Meeting will be available on the company’s website: www.bollore.com / Shareholders / Regulated information.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bollore S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Bollore S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bollore S.A.
|5,74
|0,44%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Handel schwächer -- DAX schließt nach Rekord im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt notierte im Mittwochshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich nach dem Vortagessprung über 24.000 Punkte freundlich und erreichte einen neuen Höchststand. An den US-Börsen geht es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine gemeinsame Richtung.