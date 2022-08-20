Bolster Your Social Security Benefits With These 2 Passive Income Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you're investing to boost your Social Security income in retirement, it makes the most sense to invest in companies that are capable of performing consistently and paying out for years and years, so that you don't need to worry about managing your positions. In this vein, fast growth is less important than being able to keep paying out dividends regardless of how good or bad the economy is doing. But you'll probably want to pick a few businesses that pay a large enough dividend to make an appreciable difference to your life given the amount of money that you can invest, so low-yield stocks might not be a great fit. Let's look at a pair of passive income stocks that have the stability and decent yields you'll need to bolster your retirement benefits without putting too much at risk. Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) makes a cornucopia of generic medicines like Zoloft, Xanax, Lipitor, and Viagra. Because people need their medications for many years on end, it generates relatively stable revenue over time, and in 2021 it brought in more than $17.8 billion in revenue.Continue reading