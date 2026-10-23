Bolt Biotherapeutics Announces Acquisition Of Prana Therapies, $120 Mln Concurrent Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Friday, Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) announced its acquisition of Prana Therapies, Inc. through a stock-for-stock transaction aimed at advancing Prana's pipeline of half-life-extended multispecific antibodies developed using its proprietary INSPIRE platform.

The transaction was structured as a sign-and-close reverse merger, under which all outstanding equity interests in Prana were exchanged at a fixed ratio for 430,746 shares of Bolt common stock and 16,360.929 shares of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock.

Concurrently, Bolt entered into a definitive agreement for a private placement expected to generate $120 million in gross proceeds through the issuance of 13,995.311 shares of Series D non-voting convertible preferred stock. The financing also includes warrants to purchase up to 6,997,655 shares of common stock, potentially providing an additional $60 million upon exercise.

The proceeds from the private placement are expected to fund operations into 2028 and support multiple anticipated clinical and preclinical milestones. Following receipt of the $120 million in upfront gross proceeds, Bolt expects to extend its projected cash runway into 2028.

In connection with the merger's closing, Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., Prana's co-founder and former chief executive officer, was appointed chief strategy officer of Bolt and joined the company's board of directors.

BOLT closed trading at $4.19 on the Nasdaq.