Bolton Announces Acquisition of RSC Advisory Group

BALTIMORE, July 06, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolton, a full-service employee benefits, actuarial, and investment consulting firm, announced its acquisition of RSC Advisory Group. The announcement came from James Downing, Principal and COO at Bolton, who notified employees and clients that RSC Advisory Group, a consulting company specializing in compensation practices, will join Bolton's team.

Bolton has served both public and private sector clients, including not-for-profit and labor organizations, and various state and federal government agencies for more than 40 years. Their expertise focuses primarily on pension and retirement, heath and benefit programs, and investment consulting for organizations across various sectors and industries. RSC Advisory Group has served a similar client base in compensation strategy and program design for close to 10 years.

"The complement of RSC's capabilities is a natural extension of Bolton's capabilities," according to Mr. Downing. "Equally as important, the RSC team shares our commitment to serving clients with integrity and delivering relevant, high-quality work."

RSC Advisory Group founding partners Dan Ripberger and Scott Schreiber are equally enthusiastic about bringing the companies' capabilities together. "If organizations are not thinking about compensation, benefits, and retirement programs as part of a 'Total Rewards System,' they need to be. Compensation, health and welfare, and retirement programs are critical elements of any total rewards system." said Ripberger. Schreiber added, "The opportunity to integrate RSC's compensation expertise with Bolton's health and retirement expertise accelerates our shared goal to drive value for clients."

Bolton's internal structure will largely stay the same as a result of the purchase. RSC employees will report to Geoff Adams, Principal and President of Bolton Health. "The timing couldn't be better from an integration standpoint," according to Mr. Adams. "We've spent the past year becoming even more adept at working as a team across multiple locations and serving clients who are more geographically diverse. We expect the integration to be seamless, in fact, we are ready to bring our new capabilities to our clients today."

