Bombardier Announces New Sales Team Appointments

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced strategic changes to its international sales leadership team. The changes, which take effect immediately, are designed to further optimize Bombardier’s worldwide sales experience and capitalize on robust demand for its market-leading, smooth-flying business jets.



Following his decision to leave the company to pursue personal opportunities, Christophe Degoumois, Vice President, Sales, International has transitioned leadership to multiple Sales team members. An accomplished sales leader, Christophe leaves behind a solid foundation on which Bombardier has built its customer-centric values.

"We are grateful for Christophe’s 17 years of dedicated service at Bombardier, as well as the team he has built, now ready to take on broader responsibilities,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales, New Aircraft. "Christophe played an important role in creating a positive experience for our customers and instilling a sales culture where customers’ needs are central to what we do. We thank him for his stellar leadership and wish him all the best in his new venture.”

Ensuring a smooth transition, Emmanuel Bornand will take on the role of Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia, CIS, Middle East and Africa. Since joining Bombardier in 2008, Emmanuel has established a strong track record. From his base in Europe, he will continue to leverage his extensive experience in different leadership roles to further strengthen relationships with clients and expand Bombardier’s activity in the region.

Stéphane Leroy will take over responsibility for sales in Asia Pacific and China in addition to his current role of Vice President, Sales, Specialized Aircraft. A 20-year veteran with Bombardier, Stéphane’s knowledge and industry expertise will allow him to continue to deliver strong results in his new expanded mandate. Stéphane has spent eight years in Asia and cumulates over 30 years of experience in government-related sales activities.

Michael Anckner will add responsibility for sales in Latin America to his current responsibilities of fleet and corporate sales in his new role as Vice President, Sales, US Corporate Fleets, Specialized Aircraft & Latin America. Michael, who has been with Bombardier for 11 years and was previously a sales director in Latin America, will continue to leverage his extensive fleet experience and knowledge of the region to further grow sales in Latin America and expand customer relationships worldwide.

