Bombardier Defends US Footprint After Trump Manufacturing Warning

(RTTNews) - Responding to President Donald Trump's warning that Bombardier (BBD_A.TO, BBD_B.TO) could no longer sell aircraft in the United States unless it moved its manufacturing operations there, the Canadian aerospace company highlighted its significant contribution to the U.S. economy, saying it supports tens of thousands of American jobs and remains a major contributor to the country's aerospace sector.

Bombardier said the aerospace industry is one of the United States' strongest export sectors and consistently generates a trade surplus. The company noted that its operations and supply chain play an important role in supporting this success.

The company employs workers across more than 20 U.S. states, with facilities in Kansas, Texas, Arizona, Florida, Connecticut, Illinois, Delaware, California, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. Bombardier said its expanding U.S. presence, together with a supply chain of about 2,800 American companies across 47 states, supports tens of thousands of jobs. The company also spends more than $2.5 billion annually with U.S. suppliers.

Bombardier added that its aircraft incorporate numerous American-made components, including engines, avionics and other critical systems. The wings for its Global 8000 business jet are manufactured by American workers at its facility in Red Oak, Texas, while key flight-control components are produced at its facility in the Los Angeles area.

The company also pointed to plans to expand its defence-related activities and service network in the United States, including the opening of a new facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana, later this year.

Bombardier said it values its partnerships with American companies and employees and intends to continue investing in its workforce, customers and the communities where it operates across the country.

Bombardier shares closed at C$311.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange, gaining C$6.85, or 2.25%, at the close of trading on September 4.