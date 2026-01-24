Bombardier Global 8000 Receives European Union Aviation Safety Agency Certification

(RTTNews) - Bombardier announced that the Global 8000, recognized as the world's fastest civilian aircraft, has officially received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). This milestone follows earlier approvals, including Transport Canada Type certification on November 5, 2025, and U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification on December 19, 2025.

The Global 8000 entered service in December 2025 as Bombardier's flagship business jet for a new era of aviation. With a remarkable top speed of Mach 0.95 and an ultra-long-range capability of 8,000 nautical miles, the aircraft allows passengers to travel faster and farther than ever before, redefining performance in the skies.

In addition to speed and range, the Global 8000 sets a new standard for passenger comfort. It features the lowest cabin altitude in business aviation production—just 2,691 feet while cruising at 41,000 feet. This innovation significantly reduces the physiological stress of high-altitude travel, ensuring that passengers arrive at their destinations feeling refreshed, energized, and ready to perform.