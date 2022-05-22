Bombardier Publishes Challenger 3500 Business Jet Environmental Product Declaration

Challenger 3500 aircraft Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) provides detailed information about the aircraft’s life cycle environmental footprint

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that it has published an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for the industry’s leading super mid-size business jet, the Challenger 3500 aircraft. Following Bombardier’s recent groundwork on making the Global 7500 aircraft the first business jet ever to receive an EPD, the Challenger 3500 aircraft is the first business jet in the super mid-size segment to have an EPD published. The validation, verification, and confirmation of the EPD for the Challenger 3500 represents another milestone for Bombardier, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to sustainability.

Adhering to the International Standards ISO 14020, which specifies requirements for environmental claims, and science-based life cycle analysis data, the rigorous cradle-to-grave analysis delivers a comprehensive overview of an aircraft design, development, and production processes. The assessment of more than 40,000 aircraft parts underpinned the Challenger 3500 EPD publication, ensuring that the robust industry standards around environmental labels and declarations were met.



"Bombardier is the only business aviation manufacturer to hold EPDs, confirming that reducing the industry’s environmental footprint is of the utmost importance to us,” said Michel Ouellette, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Program Management and Bombardier Defense. "We recognize that establishing sustainability requirements at the start of a design phase initiates development of aircraft that support the industry’s carbon reduction goals. Improving the environmental performance of our manufacturing, servicing activities, and products across our value chain to ensure environmental risks and impacts are identified, effectively managed, and reduced is imperative for a sustainable future.”

Designed and manufactured through a sustainable lens, the Challenger 3500 elevates the customer ownership experience through the introduction of new cabin features that further minimize environmental impact. Cabin interior options incorporate a selection of innovative, sustainable materials including upcycled fabrics, rapidly renewable wood options and natural and more locally sourced fiber-based materials, all of which deliver high-quality finishes, without compromising aesthetics, comfort, or functionality. For crew, introduction of the first eco app* solution in business aviation enables optimized flight plans, which help operators save fuel and reduces the aircraft’s environmental footprint. Emphasizing Bombardier’s commitment to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the jet’s flight test program is the first in business aviation to be completely carbon neutral. In addition, the award-winning business jet can operate to its highest performance levels using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The Challenger 3500 aircraft also introduces several innovative technological features, such as the industry’s first voice-controlled cabin to manage lighting, temperature, and entertainment systems, the first wireless chargers throughout the cabin and the only 24-inch, 4K display in its class. Bombardier’s exclusive and patented Nuage seat is included in the aircraft’s standard configuration – the first time a seat of this calibre is available in the super mid-size segment. In the flight deck, Bombardier introduces a standard-equipped auto-throttle system to the Challenger 3500 aircraft that offers the most baseline features in its class.

Reflecting Bombardier’s pioneering spirit and approach to continuous improvement, in April the Challenger 3500 was named the "Red Dot: Best of the Best” in the Red Dot Award: Product Design Trains and Planes category for 2022. The prestigious design award confirms the Challenger platform represents the company’s superior innovative approach to showcasing original design by successfully combining interior comfort with leading-edge technology that supports sustainability.

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

