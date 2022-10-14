Bombardier Recreational Recalls Ski-Doo Snowmobiles

(RTTNews) - Bombardier Recreational Products or BRP U.S. Inc. is recalling Ski-Doo model year 2022 snowmobiles citing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 6,200 units of snowmobiles sold in the United States. In addition, about 3,900 units were sold in Canada. The affected Ski-Doo model year 2022 snowmobiles were equipped with 850 E-TEC and 850 E-TEC Turbo engines.

The recall includes models of Expedition, Summit, Freeride, Renegade, Backcountry, and MXZ. The vehicles were sold in a variety of colors.

The vehicles, manufactured in Canada, were sold at Ski-Doo dealers nationwide from February 2021 through September 2022 for between $10,000 and $17,000.

The agency noted that the fuel injector hose retainer screw can loosen and cause a fuel leak, posing a fire hazard.

The recall was initiated after Sturtevant, Wisconsin - based BRP received five reports of fuel leaks which resulted in two fires.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Ski-Doo dealer for a free repair.

Earlier in March, BRP had recalled Ski-Doo 2020, 2021 and 2022 Expedition LE, SE and SWT Snowmobiles citing fire risk.

In mid-February, the company called back about 1,300 units of all-terrain vehicles or ATVs, and about 400 units of snowmobiles for possible risk of crash.