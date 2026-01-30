30.01.2026 07:31:09

Bombardier Responds After Trump Threatens Tariffs On Canadian Aircraft

(RTTNews) - Bombardier noted the social media post from the President of the United States and confirmed contact with the Canadian government. The company emphasized its role as an international manufacturer employing more than 3,000 people across nine major facilities in the United States, while supporting thousands of additional American jobs through 2,800 suppliers. Its aircraft, facilities, and technicians are fully certified to FAA standards and recognized worldwide. Recent investments include an expansion in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Bombardier highlighted that thousands of Canadian-built private and civilian jets operate daily in the United States and expressed hope for a swift resolution to prevent disruption to air traffic and the flying public.

Donald J. Trump announced on Truth Social that Canada has wrongfully and illegally refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 jets, describing them as among the most technologically advanced airplanes ever made. As a result, he declared the decertification of Bombardier Global Express aircraft and all planes manufactured in Canada until Gulfstream receives certification.

Trump also stated that Canada is effectively blocking Gulfstream sales through its certification process and warned that, if the matter is not corrected immediately, a 50% tariff will be imposed on all Canadian aircraft sold into the United States.

