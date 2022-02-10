|
10.02.2022 15:36:53
Bombardier Turns To Profit In Q4
(RTTNews) - Bombardier Inc. (BBD_B.TO, BBD_A.TO) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the company was $238 million or $0.09 per share compared to a loss $423 million or $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year.
Total revenues for the quarter declined to $1.77 billion from $2.34 billion in the previous year.
In the fourth quarter, the company had six fewer deliveries for a total 38 compared to 44 from the same period last year, mainly due to a more evenly distributed delivery profile on the Global 7500 throughout the rest of the year. Resulting business jet revenues were down $0.5 billion to $1.7 billion.
For fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenues to increase versus 2021 to greater than $6.5 billion, based on a better aircraft delivery mix, secured through a largely sold-out 2022 production, as well as a growth in our aftermarket business as flight hours continue to rise year-over-year and new aftermarket facilities come into service.
Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be greater than $825 million in 2022, a 29% improvement over 2021.
"Looking ahead, we are positioning ourselves to increase the number of deliveries by another 15-20% as soon as 2023, while maintaining a sharp focus on balancing longer-term production increases with the pricing environment," the company said in a statement.
